HONG KONG, Nov 12 (IFR) - China Huarong Finance II is
marketing a multi-tranche of three-, five- and ten-year US
dollar bonds at the US Treasuries plus 205bp, T+245bp and
T+300bp areas, respectively.
Parent company China Huarong International Holdings is the
gurantor while China Huarong Asset Management, one of
China's bad banks, is providing a keepwell.
The bonds will list in Hong Kong under English law and are
expected to score ratings of Baa1/BBB+/A.
Credit Suisse, Standard Chartered, Wing Lung and Huarong
International Securities are joint global coordinators, joint
bookrunners and joint lead managers.
ABC International, CCB International, DBS, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs, Haitong International, Hani Securities, HSBC,
ICBC, Shanghai Pudong Development and Wells Fargo are joint
bookrunners and joint lead managers.
The Reg S bonds are expected to price today.
