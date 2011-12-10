BEIJING Dec 10 Huawei Technologies
, China's biggest telecoms equipment manufacturer, said
it would not pursue new business in Iran after a U.S.-based
watchdog said that authorities in Tehran were using the firm's
equipment to track dissidents.
It said in a statement posted on its website on Friday that
it "will voluntarily restrict its business development (in Iran)
by no longer seeking new customers and limiting its business
activities with existing customers."
"Huawei's business in Iran has been in full compliance with
all applicable laws and regulations including those of the UN,
the United States and the European Union," it added.
The U.S.-based pressure group, United Against Nuclear Iran,
welcomed the move but called on Huawei to withdraw completely
from the country.
In November, the group accused Huawei of "helping to
strengthen and bolster the capabilities of a regime that is
pursuing an illegal nuclear weapons program and is the world's
leading state sponsor of terrorism."
Huawei said it will continue to provide "necessary services"
for communication networks already delivered or being delivered
to Iran.
China has resisted Western proposals for sanctions that
would undermine its close economic ties with Iran, its third
largest crude oil and fifth largest iron ore supplier.
Beijing has also denounced the United States and European
Union for imposing their separate unilateral sanctions on the
country.
