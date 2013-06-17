Fitch Affirms Lithuania at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lithuania's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-', with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on Lithuania's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A-'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Lithuania's ra