BEIJING Oct 10 China's Central Huijin Investment Co said it will buy shares of the country's "big four" state banks on the secondary market, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The share purchases will start on Monday, it said.

The state banks are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China < 1398.HK > < 601398.SS >, Bank of China < 3988.HK > < 601988.SS >, China Construction Bank < 0939.HK > < 601939.SS > and Agricultural Bank of China < 1288.HK > < 601288.SS >. (Reporting by Aillen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)