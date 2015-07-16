SHANGHAI, July 16 Hundsun Technologies Inc , which is controlled by Alibaba founder Jack Ma and operates a trading platform for asset managers, said it will halt the opening of new accounts and ban new money flows into existing accounts, days after regulators launched a probe into its role in grey-market margin financing.

In an exchange filing, Hundsun said it acted in response to a regulatory crackdown targeting illegal margin lending - the practice of borrowing money to buy stocks.

Unregulated margin financing outside China's brokerage system is widely seen as the root cause of the China markets' boom and bust swings of recent months.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission, which vowed over the weekend to clean up illegal trading activities in China, said on Monday it was investigating Hundsun, whose trading platform has been used by many so-called "fund matching" companies to fund leveraged bets on stocks. Hundsun denied that its platform was a major factor in recent market turmoil.

Hundsun said on Thursday it would shut down all the functions used to open accounts of any type on its HOMS order management system and ban clients from adding money to existing accounts.

Hundsun said the measures would have some impact on its profit. The company's shares fell their 10 percent daily limit in early trade on Thursday but pared nearly all of those by late morning to trade down 0.5 percent. They had tumbled the 10 percent limit on Wednesday. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Edmund Klamann)