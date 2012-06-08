BEIJING, June 8 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and its Chinese partner are recalling nearly 100,000 small cars in China because of safety concerns over air bags, China's national product quality watchdog said Friday.

The General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement on its website that Hyundai's main China unit is recalling a total of 97,452 Elantra Yuedong cars produced from March 16, 2008 through Jan. 25, 2010.

The agency's statement said the recall was prompted by concerns that air bags in those cars might accidentally deploy when they are parked or moving at slow speeds.

The agency said Hyundai's China unit, run jointly with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co, plans to upgrade the software for the airbags in the recalled cars free of charge.

The agency said it had received multiple complaints from Elantra Yuedong owners about spontaneous airbag deployments, and that some of those incidents had caused injuries.

It did not say how many complaints it received or how many cases of spontaneous airbag deployments have led to injuries.

Hyundai was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Beijing Bureau; Editing by David Holmes)