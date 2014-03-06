SHENZHEN, March 6 More than 1,000 workers at an
IBM factory in southern China have gone on strike against the
terms of their transfer to Chinese PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd
caused by the U.S. company's $2.3 billion sale of its
low-end server business.
Several workers gather outside gate of the International
Business Machines Corp factory in Shenzhen on Thursday
said production remains suspended for a fourth straight day.
"So far, we've heard nothing from the management or the
government in response to our demands," said Hou Hongbo, a 10-
year worker at the factory. "The company's attitude so far is to
ignore us, but the entire production remains shut down."
The workers want higher pay if they choose to transfer to
Lenovo or higher severance packages if they choose to leave. Hou
said they were determined to keep their action going.
"We will definitely keep striking tomorrow," he said.
The terms offered to workers at the International System
Technology Company factory in Shenzhen are "comparable in
aggregate to what they currently are receiving," IBM spokeswoman
Florence Ma said in an e-mailed statement. If workers choose to
leave, they will receive an "equitable severance package," Ma
said.
"We are hoping employees will decide to remain with ISTC,"
Ma said.
Lenovo declined comment.
Workers at Chinese factories are increasingly turning to
protests and factory shut-downs when they feel the terms of
international takeovers are not good enough or labour conditions
have worsened.
Hundreds of employees stopped work at a Nokia factory in
Dongguan in November, complaining of changes following Nokia's
sale of its mobile phone business to U.S. software
giant Microsoft Corp.
Last August, 5,000 workers in eastern Shandong Province went
on strike to protest Apollo Tyres Ltd's proposed $2.5
billion acquisition of U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co
.