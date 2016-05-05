BEIJING May 5 Jiang Jianqing, chairman of
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC)
, is poised to retire, the China Business News
reported on Thursday.
Jiang, 63, has been leading China's biggest bank for 16
years since 2000. He led ICBC through its insolvency crisis when
its non-performing loan ratio was more than 20 percent in 2004,
and a $19.1 billion dual listing in 2006 - the world's biggest
initial public offering at that time.
On Wednesday, ICBC held an internal meeting and revealed the
move, but the exact timing of Jiang's departure, and his
successor, are unclear, according to the report.
Contacted by Reuters for comment, a Beijing-based spokesman
for ICBC said it would a timely disclosure of key personnel
changes but had nothing to announce at the moment.
As China's economic growth stalls, the country's Big Four
banks are seeing margins squeezed by the central bank's
successive rate cuts and profitability and capital buffers
eroded by rising bad debt. ICBC reported flat earnings for the
first quarter this year.
Shares of ICBC fell 0.49 percent in Hong Kong by the close
on Thursday.
