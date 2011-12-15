BEIJING Dec 15 Beijing could improve management of its $3.2 trillion foreign exchange reserves if its big commercial banks were allowed to manage some of the cash, the chairman of China's largest lender said on Thursday.

Jiang Jianqing, the chairman of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and the only banker to sit on China's monetary policy committee, told a business forum that his bank and its peers could make things better.

"We need new mindsets in managing foreign reserves, in particular we have to get financial institutions involved in China's foreign exchange reserve management and investment," Jiang said at the forum sponsored by Chinese magazine Caijing.

"We are experienced in project management, and we are close to clients and the market," Jiang said.

Jiang's proposal echoes a growing chorus at home that China should not keep sinking its foreign exchange reserves blindly into foreign government bonds -- principally those of the United States and Europe.

"The European debt crisis is still developing and it's hard to manage the reserves by the current way -- there are dangers in moving ahead, there is limited room to step back," he said.

Sources told Reuters last week that China was planning a new $300 billion venture to manage a portion of its foreign reserves, which are the largest in the world. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)