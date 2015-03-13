BEIJING, March 13 China opposes plans by the
Singapore platform of Intercontinental Exchange to
launch cotton and white sugar futures that use prices on Chinese
exchanges as references, a spokesman of the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Friday.
The Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange has opposed the use of its
settlement prices by ICE Futures Singapore for its China cotton
and white sugar futures, the spokesman, Zhang Xiaojun, told a
news conference.
ICE's move, without authorization by the Chinese side,
violates China's copyright, Zhang said.
The commission also expressed concern to the Monetary
Authority of Singapore about the launch, said Zhang. He did not
say what legal action would be taken, if any.
Atlanta-based ICE has pushed back the launch of its
Singapore platform to the middle of the year from this month,
with the Financial Times newspaper reporting the delay was due
to a threat of legal action by a Chinese exchange.
Last December, ICE announced a plan to launch the cotton and
white sugar futures contracts this month, along with those for
gold, "mini-Brent" crude oil and renminbi.
The plan followed its purchase of the Singapore Mercantile
Exchange last year for $150 million in a bid to gain a foothold
in trading and clearing in Asia.
