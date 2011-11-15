* China's automotive palladium demand to grow 9.5 pct in
2011
* China's platinum jewellery demand to grow 2 pct
* Palladium jewellery demand continues to slide in China
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 China's autocatalyst
palladium demand growth is expected to slow as the auto sector
cuts back on buyer incentives, refiner Johnson Matthey
said on Tuesday.
China's autocatalyst demand for palladium is expected to
grow 9.5 percent in 2011 to 1.1 million ounces, compared with a
47-percent jump in 2010 and 76-percent surge in 2009, the
refiner said in a closely watched industry report.
World auto sector demand for palladium, used to make
autocatalysts for gasoline-powered engines, is forecast to grow
6 percent on the year to 5.915 million ounces, it said.
Car sales in China in the first 10 months of the year rose
by just under 6 percent from a year earlier.
"The phasing out of purchase tax subsidies and vehicle
scrappage incentives, which had particularly favoured sales of
cheaper domestic-brand vehicles, has impacted on production
levels this year," said the report.
One positive for Chinese palladium demand is the country's
adoption of more stringent China 4 gasoline emissions standards
which require higher catalyst loadings.
China's demand for platinum, used in producing autocatalysts
for diesel-powered engines, is expected to grow by 10 percent to
110,000 ounces this year.
PLATINUM JEWELLERY UP, PALLADIUM DOWN
China, the world's biggest market for platinum jewellery, is
expected to witness a 2-percent gain in demand in 2011,
following a 21-percent slide in 2010.
The record-high gold prices have also boosted demand for
platinum in recent months, as platinum traded at a discount to
gold prices.
"Although gold jewellery has been popular at the retail
level due to consumer perception of gold being a store of value,
some consumers have begun to see platinum as a bargain since
gold reached parity with platinum."
China's platinum jewellery demand in 2011, expected to rise
to 1.685 million ounces, would push the world's total to 2.465
million ounces, up 1.9 percent on the year, the refiner said.
Palladium jewellery demand in China continued to fall. In
2011, demand is expected to decline 8.3 percent to 330,000
ounces.
"Palladium retains a following in certain parts of the
country but even there, lack of differentiation with other white
metals and elevated prices this year have contributed to a
further slowing of demand," said Johnson Matthey.
JM ESTIMATE OF GROSS AUTOCATALYST DEMAND FOR PLATINUM ('000 oz)
2011 2010
Europe 1,480 1,495
Japan 475 550
N. America 490 405
China 110 100
Rest of world 605 525
Total 3,160 3,075
GROSS DEMAND FOR PALLADIUM FROM AUTOCATALYST SECTOR ('000 oz)
2011 2010
Europe 1,485 1,330
Japan 675 820
North America 1,480 1,355
China 1,100 1,005
Rest of the world 1,175 1,070
Total 5,915 5,580
GROSS PLATINUM JEWELLERY DEMAND ('000 oz)
2011 2010
Europe 165 175
Japan 320 325
N. America 175 175
China 1,685 1,650
Rest of world 120 95
Total 2,465 2,420
GROSS PALLADIUM JEWELLERY DEMAND ('000 oz)
2011 2010
Europe 65 65
Japan 75 75
North America 45 65
China 330 360
Rest of the world 30 30
Total 545 595
(Editing by Jason Neely)