SHANGHAI Oct 26 Giant Movie screen maker Imax Corp expects the number of screens in China to rise to 200 in two to three years, up from 85 at the end of 2011, Chief Executive Officer Richard Gelfond said on Wednesday.

Imax also expects China to contribute to 25 percent of total revenue in about three years, he said.