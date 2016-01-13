SHANGHAI Jan 13 China will publish data on its
external portfolio investment after formally joining a global
survey conducted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the
State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on
Wednesday.
The Coordinated Portfolio Investment Survey (CPIS), which is
conducted by the IMF, requires participating economies to
provide data on their external portfolio securities investment,
according to the introduction on the IMF's website.
China has also joined a survey conducted by the Bank of
International Settlements (BIS) on its banks' outstanding
external assets and liabilities, the SAFE said in a statement.
The SAFE said it will publish detailed data under the two
surveys in the near future.
China has changed the way it calculates quarterly gross
domestic product data and started publishing foreign exchange
reserves on a monthly basis, in line with the IMF's Special Data
Dissemination Standard (SDDS).
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Kevin Yao; Editing by
Sam Holmes)