BEIJING, March 24 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has
asked the head of the International Monetary Fund to include
China's yuan currency in its special drawing rights (SDR)
basket, state news agency Xinhua said.
"China will speed up the basic convertibility of yuan on the
capital account and provide more facility for domestic
individual cross-border investment and foreign institutional
investment in China's capital market," Xinhua paraphrased Li as
telling IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, in a report
late on Monday.
Li added that "China hoped to, through the SDR, play an
active role in the international cooperation to maintain
financial stability and promote the further opening of China's
capital market and financial area", the report said.
"China will push forward financial reform for the real
economy and prevention of risk. China will develop private,
small and medium banks to provide better support for small
businesses," Li was cited as saying.
China's yuan at some point would be incorporated in the SDR
currency basket, Lagarde said on Friday.
Her comments follow speculation that the IMF may decide to
include the yuan in the SDR basket - currently made up of
dollars, yen, pounds and euros - during a five-year review due
to be conducted this year.
The first step in the review of the basket for the SDR, an
international reserve asset, is an informal board meeting in
May, followed by a formal review in the autumn. Any changes
would come into effect in January 2016, but would require a 70
or 85 percent majority on the IMF council.
Though Beijing keeps a tight rein on the yuan's movements
and maintains strong capital controls, it is pushing for the
increased use of the yuan for trade and investment.
The yuan's inclusion could be seen as diminishing the
dollar's standing internationally.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)