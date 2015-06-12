GLOBAL MARKETS-China holds up Asia stocks; oil gains on North Sea outage
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
WASHINGTON, June 12 A team from the International Monetary Fund is visiting China as part of the global lender's review over whether to include the Chinese yuan in its basket of currencies, an IMF official said on Friday.
An official said the IMF's review of the Special Drawing Right (SDR) was "underway and the technical work is still at an early stage."
"As part of the review, an IMF team is visiting China to have technical discussions," the official said in an email. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TOKYO, April 5 The price of short-dated Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan reduced purchase in those maturities less than expected, while those of longer maturities dipped ahead of an auction the following day.
April 5 Snapdeal's three biggest investors - Japan's SoftBank, Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners have moved closer to resolving an impasse, potentially clearing the way for a sale of the e-tailer to one of its rivals, Flipkart or Paytm, according to a Mint report, citing unnamed sources.