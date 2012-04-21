BEIJING, April 21 China said it will "not be
absent" from plans to enhance funds for the International
Monetary Fund and repeated its confidence in euro zone
economies, according to a People's Bank of China statement
issued on Saturday after an IMF meeting in Washington.
"Regarding increasing resources for the IMF on the basis of
a consenus in the international community, China will not be
absent from the table," said the statement on the PBOC's website
(www.pbc.gov.cn) summarising Chinese speeches at the meeting.
The statement did not say how much China might contribute.
China "believes Europe fully possesses the wisdom and
ability to appropriately address the euro debt crisis, and China
has confidence in the economic and financial stability of the
euro zone," the statement said.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Ron Popeski)