BEIJING, July 22 The International Monetary Fund
(IMF) has told China about its concern over investors' ability
to enter or leave Chinese financial markets as they wish, said
sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
Those worries were raised last month when the IMF met with
Chinese officials in China to discuss the chances of including
the yuan in the fund's basket of currencies, also
known as the Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
The SDR is an international reserve asset, and Beijing has
been lobbying the IMF to include the yuan in the basket to boost
the currency's global clout to complement a rising Chinese
economy and reduce China's reliance on the dollar.
The talks were held before Chinese shares plunged as much as
a third in late June, prompting Beijing to stage its
biggest-ever rescue of the stock market.
The measures, which included steps such as barring some
investors from selling their shares, drew criticism of
unwarranted government interference and cast doubt on China's
appetite for market reforms.
The IMF requires any SDR currency to be "freely usable", a
criteria that U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in April
that China has yet to meet.
The sources said the IMF had asked China - which still has a
closed capital account - to improve the transparency of its
financial markets, but said the fund did not voice any concerns
about the yuan's value.
It also did not flag any issues with the yuan's exchange
rate mechanism, in particular the way China fixes a mid-point
for the yuan every day from which it can rise or fall 2 percent,
they said.
China's central bank, which the sources said had held the
talks with the IMF, declined to comment.
The fund, when asked about the discussions, said, "The
five-yearly SDR review is underway and the technical work is
ongoing."
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in March that
it is a matter of time before the yuan is incorporated into the
SDR, but the fund has otherwise given no public indication on
whether it thinks the yuan is ready for the basket.
The SDR is set to be formally reviewed in the autumn. A 70
or 85 percent majority of the IMF council is needed to support
any changes, which will take effect in January 2016.
(Reporting by Reuters China; Writing by Koh Gui Qing; Editing
by Ryan Woo)