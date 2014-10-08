(Adds comments on investment treaty, background on trade talks)
WASHINGTON Oct 8 A trade pact sought by the
United States, Japan and other Asia-Pacific nations would be
"incomplete" in the long term without China, a top Chinese
official said on Wednesday.
Beijing is currently not at the table with the 12 nations
negotiating the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal, but
China's Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said it would be
lacking without China's vast economy.
"We want to see the real development of the TPP here," Zhu
said at an event hosted by a U.S. think tank. "We want to see
the Chinese economy more integrated with the global system."
The TPP would establish a free-trade bloc stretching from
Vietnam to Chile and Japan, encompassing about 800 million
people and almost 40 percent of the global economy.
Washington has said other countries, including potentially
China, could join the TPP once the deal between current
negotiating partners wraps up. But newcomers will have to meet
high standards on issues like intellectual property rights,
which are already an issue in U.S.-China trade.
Washington and Beijing are already major trade partners and
hope to strike a bilateral investment deal that would also
facilitate more business between the two countries. Currently
the two sides are hashing out lists of which industries would
remain off limits to foreign investments.
Zhu said this was a difficult process for China, but he was
optimistic a deal could be reached.
"For China, to be honest, we face a real challenge
domestically to cut the long list of the negative to the short
(list) but we understand this is needed," he said.
Washington wants China to narrow the list in order to open
up access to more areas of its strictly controlled economy, a
process it argues will help drive economic reforms in the Asian
giant.
Zhu was in Washington for the fall meetings of the
International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
(Reporting by Jason Lange and David Brunnstrom; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)