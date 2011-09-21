* Coal imports at 16.59 mln T, LNG at 1.05 mln T
* Diesel imports at 250,000 T, exports 210,000 T
* Fuel oil imports at 2.24 mln T, exports at 1.02 mln T
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Sept 21 China's imports of
coal and liquefied natural gas in August slipped from record
highs posted in the preceding month, as buyers slowed shipments
towards the end of the peak summer demand season, data from
China Customs Statistics (CCS) showed on Wednesday.
China imported 16.59 million tonnes of coal in August, down
5.4 percent from the previous month, CCS data showed. Exports
for the month stood at 1.25 million tonnes.
Imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) stood at 1.05 million
tonnes, down slightly from the record 1.18 million tonnes
recorded in July. Imports of the super-cooled gas reached 7.41
million tonnes in the first eight months of 2011 -- up 27.9
percent from a year ago, the data showed.
The price of LNG paid averaged at about $9.50 per mmBtu in
August, the highest this year, according to Reuters calculations
based on CCS data.
The data also showed China was a net diesel importer in
August for the third month this year, with imports jumping over
56 percent from July to 250,000 tonnes, but exports at 210,000
tonnes.
PetroChina , China's second-largest state refiner,
made a rare purchase of two diesel cargoes for September to
replenish thinning domestic stocks after heavy regular
maintenance and refinery accidents cut production.
Fuel oil imports stood at 2.24 million tonnes in August,
while exports were at 1.02 million tonnes.
China's soybean imports stood at 4.51 million tonnes in
August.
Detailed import figures will be released by the China
customs office later on Wednesday.
