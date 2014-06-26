LONDON, June 26 The stock-index compiler MSCI
said on Thursday it would offer an index of mainland China
A-shares for international investors, after putting on hold
plans to include the shares in its main emerging-market index.
China is gradually opening its market for A-shares -
yuan-denominated domestic stocks listed on the Shanghai and
Shenzhen exchanges. Quotas restrict access to A-shares for
foreign investors, but expansion of the quota system has
accelerated in recent months, as China looks to liberalise its
markets.
MSCI began a consultation earlier this year about including
A-shares in its main emerging-market index, which has
around $1.3 trillion in assets benchmarked against it. But it
put off those plans when some investors objected that access to
the shares was limited.
The A-shares remain on review for a possible move to the
emerging index in 2015.
China, the world's largest emerging market, is already the
biggest component of the MSCI emerging market index. China's
current share of the index, however, is made up of domestic
shares listed in Hong Kong, or H-shares, and stocks listed in
China but denominated in U.S. or Hong Kong dollars, or B-shares.
The new China A International index, as well as a new China
All Shares index, are designed for international investors with
quotas for investing in the domestic yuan-denominated stock
markets, MSCI said.
"The standalone MSCI China A International Index can be
combined with the MSCI ACWI Index and the MSCI Emerging Markets
Index to provide an approximation of the investment opportunity
set if China A-shares were to be fully included in the MSCI
Global Equity Indexes," MSCI said in a statement.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Larry King)