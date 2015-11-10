NEW YORK Nov 10 S&P Dow Jones Indices, which compiles several of the world's most widely tracked stock benchmarks, said on Tuesday it is not yet going to include Chinese "A-Shares" in its global benchmark indexes.

S&P noted the steps taken to "improve market accessibility" in the country, but said in a statement that it would "take a wait-and-see approach as significant uncertainty remains around what the eventual landscape will be for foreign investors."

Russia and Greece will remain classified as emerging markets, while Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Zimbabwe will continue to be classified as standalone countries and Ukraine will be reclassified from frontier to standalone status.

U.S. index provider MSCI will announce its semi-annual index review on Nov. 12, where it is expected that Chinese A-Shares will also remain excluded from its emerging markets or other global indexes.

