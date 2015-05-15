BEIJING May 15 In a rare show of everyman charm
from one of China's most elite politicians, Premier Li Keqiang
appeared in a grinning selfie with visiting Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
Modi, who is visiting China this week to boost economic ties
and discuss a persistent border dispute, is known for being at
ease with social media, including a large follower base on
Twitter.
But such spontaneous displays online are rare for leaders in
China, where discussion of politicians' personal lives is taboo
and details such as their exact birthdates are considered a
state secret.
The selfie, which shows the leaders at a historical site
smiling shoulder to shoulder, with Li squinting slightly in the
sunlight, was posted on Modi's Chinese microblog account.
He spent the day in talks with Li during his three-day trip
and is set to travel to the economic powerhouse of Shanghai on
Saturday.
Modi set up an account on the microblogging site Weibo,
China's answer to Twitter, ahead of his trip, prompting a flurry
of mostly sceptical messages from the Chinese public.
China's leadership has experimented with more unscripted
interactions in recent years. President Xi Jinping surprised
residents near a popular Beijing shopping street when he took a
stroll there last February.
He also astonished customers at a modest steamed bun shop by
turning up, paying for his own food and making small talk with
other patrons.
Many Weibo users reacted with delight to the two leaders'
selfie, with messages like "cute premier!"
Others wondered why China's own leaders had no social media
presence.
"Wouldn't it be great if Premier Li had his own Weibo?" one
user wrote. "Then we could respond to him directly."
