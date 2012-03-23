BEIJING, March 23 China and Indonesia signed
prospective deals worth potentially more than $17 billion on
Friday in the fields of mining, hydropower and steel, state
media reported, during a visit by Indonesian President Susilo
Bambang Yudhoyono to Beijing.
The official Xinhua news agency said there were 15 projects
in all covered by what it called cooperation agreements, which
included ones on agriculture and textiles.
It did not provide a breakdown nor give any details. China
often uses the opportunity of such state visits to formalise
previously announced agreements.
Xinhua said companies attending the business summit at which
the agreements were signed included China Huadian Corp, China
National Offshore Oil, China Harbour Engineering and Krakatau
Steel, Indonesia's biggest steel maker.
China and Indonesia should focus on working together to
increase cooperation and investment in infrastructure, telecoms
and energy, Xinhua cited Yudhoyono as saying.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)