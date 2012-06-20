JAKARTA, June 20 China Nickel Resources Holdings
is to invest $1.8 billion in an Indonesia steel
project with local minority partner PT Jhonlin, the Hong
Kong-listed firm said on Wednesday.
China Nickel Resources will own 61 percent of a new South
Kalimantan steel project called PT Batulicin Steel, which will
have an iron bar annual capacity of 1 million tonnes and 600,000
tonnes of ferronickel, Fahmi Idris, independent chairman of PT
Batulicin Steel told reporters.
The first stage of the project is due to start on July 4,
with raw materials supplied by Indonesian iron-nickel ore firm
PT Yiwan Mining under a 20-year contract, a company official
said.
