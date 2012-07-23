HONG KONG, July 23 (IFR) - Bonds from China's industrial sector are returning to favour as credit investors bet that the world's second biggest economy has turned a corner.

Industrial credits have underperformed their property peers in recent months after a rash of profit warnings and rating downgrades.

But, with Beijing moving to arrest the economic slowdown and boost domestic liquidity, credit markets are betting the gap between some of these industrial bonds and star performers in the property sector will narrow.

"The Chinese industrial space represents the biggest opportunity for outperformance at this point. Profit warnings have added to the bearish mood already in place following the corporate governance issues and in some cases prices reflect 1-2 notch downgrades," said Tim Jagger, Asia fixed-income portfolio manager for Aviva Investors.

The underperformance of industrial credits versus the property sector has been dramatic since the start of the year. Property trends are easier to spot because of monthly reported sales figures and publicly known prices.

Texhong Textile's 2016 bonds, rated BB- have provided a total return of 19.76% in the year to date, an impressive number when compared with the broad credit index and stock market benchmark. But that pales in comparision to the 34.45% return provided by similarly rated Shimao Properties.

The outperformance of property names has been more pronounced in the last two months as manufacturing companies unleashed a barrage of profit warnings. In contrast, property companies reported solid monthly sales data which showed most developers were either in line or ahead of their annual targets.

But analysts believe the worst may already be over.

"The first half has been difficult across the board due to the economic slowdown and liquidity tightness, but the second half should be better," said Kalai Pillay of Fitch Ratings.

"The negative earnings have mostly been factored in, and the second half looks better with liquidity in the banking sector improving and monthly sales picking up. It's not a phenomenal rebound, but sectors like property and cement have turned the corner."

When it comes to high-yield companies in particular, markets have tended to throw the baby out with the bathwater, and this is where stock picking abilities would matter.

"We are negative on the sector as the outlook is still murky, but there could be selective opportunities. Those with SOE linkages or infrastructure related sectors will benefit from policy easing, while the private sector will benefit with a lag," said David Lai, fund manager with Eastspring Investments.

Still, there are hiccups along the way as a downward revision of earnings estimates continues - an estimated 15% of the 1,500 companies covered by a Credit Suisse survey have issued warnings since April.

STIMULUS HOPES

Last week, China Oriental Group bonds tumbled after warning its net profit would fall significantly because of continued overcapacity in China's steel sector, high iron ore prices and a demand slump.

Indeed, analysts reckon the profit warnings have been well anticipated and the next move for many of these companies' bonds should be upwards, driven by improving cash flows.

"One has to look beyond warnings. Shanshui Cement gave a profit warning and then gave full year guidance - they said project approvals have been sped up, from the normal three-month cycle. Expectations of stimulus measures are now going up and Q3, Q4 earnings should see the impact," said Sandra Chow, analyst at CreditSights.

"Cement makers like Shanshui and West China and construction companies should benefit from the higher infrastructure spending," she said.

Although a big China stimulus package is not a done deal, at least the shocks from rating downgrades, one of the reasons these bonds underperformed in H1, should decline.

Clara Lau, China corporate rating analyst at Moody's, said that profit warnings do not necessarily mean downgrades will follow, with many of the ratings already reflecting the business downtrend.

"My expectation is there will be fewer downgrade actions in the second half even if the proportion of companies having negative outlooks is relatively high - these ratings may not be cut in that period as the outlook has a 12-18 month validity."

The segments to benefit first would be state-owned enterprises and infrastructure plays, although not all manufacturers will gain. Some will continue to suffer on account of overcapacity and commodity price volatility. (Reporting by Umesh Desai, Senior Analyst, IFR & Reuters, Editing by Steve Garton, Julian Baker)