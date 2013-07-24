BEIJING, July 24 China will push for mergers and restructuring of companies such as steel, cement, aluminium and glass makers and shipbuilders as it looks to resolve overcapacity problems, the industry ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry statement also said overcapacity would be its focus in the second half of the year as it looks to transform and upgrade those industries. (Reporting by Jenny Su and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Paul Tait)