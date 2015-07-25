SHANGHAI, July 25 China plans to introduce fair
competition reviews into its industrial policy process, the
official Xinhua news service reported Saturday, quoting State
Administration for Industry and Commerce head Zhang Mao.
The move will create a more open and transparent regulatory
environment for the market, Zhang said, adding that the reform
will help reduce interventions by the government that created
"unfair competition."
China is trying to upgrade its industrial base and push its
companies up the value chain. At present many Chinese firms
suffer from narrow profit margins that are lower than their cost
of capital, discouraging investment.
Many blame distorted capital markets for the phenomenon,
which keeps many inefficient companies afloat with cheap credit
while denying it to more dynamic private competitors.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Hugh Lawson)