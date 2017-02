BEIJING, April 26 China aims to shut down 7.8 million tonnes of steelmaking capacity and 700,000 tonnes of copper smelting capacity this year, the industry ministry said on Thursday, as part of its efforts to reduce pollution.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement that it also aims to close 270,000 tonnes of aluminium capacity in 2012. (Reporting by Ruby Lian in Shanghai and David Stanway in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill)