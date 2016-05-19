BEIJING May 19 China's top economic planner on Thursday approved a highway project with an investment value of 8.73 billion yuan ($1.33 billion), the latest move to hasten infrastructure projects to boost economic growth.

The project involves building 65.8 km (41 miles) of highway in southern province of Fujian, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website. ($1 = 6.5425 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)