LONDON, Nov 27 China is keen to invest in the
ailing infrastructure of Western countries, especially Britain,
the chairman and chief executive of the Asian country's
sovereign wealth fund wrote in the Financial Times.
"Now, infrastructure in Europe and the U.S. badly needs
more investment," China Investment Corporation's (CIC) Lou
Jiwei wrote in an op ed piece.
He said while China had traditionally confined itself to
the role of contractor in overseas infrastructure projects, the
country's investors now saw a need to invest in, develop and
operate such projects.
"In a sign of this determination, the China Investment
Corporation ... is now keen to team up with fund managers or
participate in public-private-partnerships (PPP) in the UK
infrastructure sector as an equity investor," Lou wrote.
"CIC believes that such an investment, guided by commercial
principles, offers the chance of a 'win-win' solution for
all."
Local co-investors need to provide local knowledge for
infrastructure projects while the government must encourage
domestic players to head them, Lou wrote.
He proposed PPP arrangements for infrastructure projects
whereby governments invest with local or overseas institutional
investors to share the risks and returns.
Lou said long-term investment in infrastructure was
inadequate and emphasised the need for governments to implement
pro-investment policies such as making fiscal adjustments,
lowering taxes and offering bank loans at discounted rates.
"These measures will generate demand for equipment
manufacturing, put more people on the payroll and cut back on
unemployment benefit spending," he wrote.
(Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Dale Hudson)