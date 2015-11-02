UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BEIJING Nov 2 China has approved construction plans for a high-speed railway project worth 42.7 billion yuan ($6.7 billion), the country's top economic planner said in a statement on Monday.
The high-speed railway will run through central Henan province and eastern Anhui province.
Beijing has approved billions of dollars in infrastructure projects in recent months to stem a sharp economic slowdown. The government has been particularly keen to promote projects in the less-developed western part of the country.
($1 = 6.3419 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.