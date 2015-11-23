BEIJING Nov 23 China's state planner approved a 80.51 billion yuan ($12.60 billion) high-speed rail project, according to a statement posted on its website on Monday.

The 618 kilometre rail link will run between Yinchuan in Ningxia to Xi'an in neighbouring Shaanxi province, according to the announcement from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). ($1 = 6.3904 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)