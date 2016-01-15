BEIJING Jan 15 China's state planner said it has approved a 27.4 billion yuan ($4.16 billion) high-speed rail project which will link Beijing's new airport with neighbouring Hebei province.

The project will take three-and-a-half years to complete, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website on Friday. It did not provide a project start date.

The government has flagged that it intends to spend more on infrastructure to shore up the cooling economy.

($1 = 6.5865 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)