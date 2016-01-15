UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BEIJING Jan 15 China's state planner said it has approved a 27.4 billion yuan ($4.16 billion) high-speed rail project which will link Beijing's new airport with neighbouring Hebei province.
The project will take three-and-a-half years to complete, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website on Friday. It did not provide a project start date.
The government has flagged that it intends to spend more on infrastructure to shore up the cooling economy.
($1 = 6.5865 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.