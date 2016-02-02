BEIJING Feb 2 China's top economic planner said on Tuesday that it had given the green light to a railway project in the southeastern province of Fujian, the latest slew of infrastructure approvals as Beijing looks to avert a sharp slowdown in the economy.

The project, with a total investment value of 11.1 billion yuan ($1.69 billion), will involve the construction of a 162 km (101 mile) railway in the province and is expected to take 4.5 years, according to a statement posted on the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) website.

($1 = 6.5793 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)