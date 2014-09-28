By Ryan Vlastelica
| NEW YORK, Sept 28
NEW YORK, Sept 28 Instagram, the popular
photo-sharing service owned by Facebook Inc, has been
blocked in China, according to numerous reports, including from
Hong Kong-based reporters with the New York Times.
The company did not immediately return requests for
confirmation.
The reports came amid pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong,
where many have posted photos and videos, including of Hong Kong
police firing tear gas at demonstrators. Many of
the photos were labeled with the hash tag "Occupy Central," a
phrase that was blocked on Sunday on Weibo, China's version of
Twitter. It had been allowed earlier in the day.
The website www.blockedinchina.net also indicated that
Instagram was blocked across China, including in Beijing and
Shenzhen.
If the site was blocked in China, that would not prevent
users in Hong Kong from posting on social media, nor users in
other countries viewing the images.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)