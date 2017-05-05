BRIEF-RBI says Polbank IPO timing depends on market conditions
* Raiffeisen Bank International says about Polbank IPO the terms and timing depend on market conditions and cannot yet be communicated Further company coverage:
BEIJING May 5 China's insurance regulator has banned Anbang Life Insurance Co from applying for issuance of new products for three months for inappropriate design of products and disrupting market order, it said in an online public notice on Friday.
The regulator also instructed Anbang to rectify its product development and management.
A spokesman for Anbang Insurance Group Co, the parent company of Anbang Life (IPO-ABLF.HK), did not immediately comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting By Beijing monitoring desk; Editing by Randy Fabi)
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY 2016 OPERATING PROFIT OF 570,000 EUROS VERSUS 3.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO