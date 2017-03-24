BEIJING, March 24 China Life Insurance Co Ltd will increase alternative and fixed-income investments in 2017, a vice president said on Friday.

It will also maintain a "prudent" approach to stock market investments this year, said Zhao Lijun at a press conference in Beijing.

China Life reported a lower annual profit on Thursday for the first time in four years, saying interest rates had dragged down investment income by more than a fifth.

(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Engen Tham; Editing by Randy Fabi)