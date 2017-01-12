BEIJING Jan 12 China's insurance regulator said on Thursday the country's insurers made a total of 3.1 trillion yuan ($448.6 billion) in premium income in 2016.

The remarks were made by China Insurance Regulatory Commission spokesman Zhang Zhongning at a news conference in Beijing.

($1 = 6.9105 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath in Beijing; Writing by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)