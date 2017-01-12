UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING Jan 12 China's insurance regulator said on Thursday the country's insurers made a total of 3.1 trillion yuan ($448.6 billion) in premium income in 2016.
The remarks were made by China Insurance Regulatory Commission spokesman Zhang Zhongning at a news conference in Beijing.
($1 = 6.9105 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath in Beijing; Writing by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts