SHANGHAI Oct 25 China's insurance regulator is studying new ways to supplement insurance companies' capital base, the China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday, citing the commission's vice chairman.

China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) is looking at ways insurance companies can replenish capital, including improving the liquidity of financial instruments for use on the inter-bank bond market, studying the use of convertible bonds and hybrid debt capital and developing offshore markets, Chen Wenhui, CIRC's vice chairman, was quoted as saying by the paper.

Chen also said the CIRC will study the relaxation of traditional life insurance and health insurance regulations to promote new channels of growth.

Last month, Shanghai Securities News reported that CIRC aimed to broaden overseas investment channels for insurers, allowing them to invest in assets such as derivative products listed in Hong Kong.

In August, China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world's largest insurer by market capitalisation, become the first Chinese insurer to be granted a license to form a private equity fund, according to a local newspaper report. (Reporting by Melanie Lee)