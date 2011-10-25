SHANGHAI Oct 25 China's insurance regulator is
studying new ways to supplement insurance companies' capital
base, the China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday, citing
the commission's vice chairman.
China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) is looking at
ways insurance companies can replenish capital, including
improving the liquidity of financial instruments for use on the
inter-bank bond market, studying the use of convertible bonds
and hybrid debt capital and developing offshore markets, Chen
Wenhui, CIRC's vice chairman, was quoted as saying by the paper.
Chen also said the CIRC will study the relaxation of
traditional life insurance and health insurance regulations to
promote new channels of growth.
Last month, Shanghai Securities News reported that CIRC
aimed to broaden overseas investment channels for insurers,
allowing them to invest in assets such as derivative products
listed in Hong Kong.
In August, China Life Insurance Co Ltd
, the world's largest insurer by market capitalisation,
become the first Chinese insurer to be granted a license to form
a private equity fund, according to a local newspaper report.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee)