BRIEF-Goldin Properties Holdings Ltd requests trading halt
* Trading halt is requested pending of an announcement of company pursuant to Code on Takeovers and Mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI Jan 8 Insurance companies can now invest in firms listed on Shenzhen's ChiNext board, the China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday, a move that may help insurers diversify their revenue streams and potentially bring more stability to the NASDAQ-like startup board.
Insurers should report to the China Insurance Regulatory Commission if their holdings reach or exceed 5 percent, it said, citing a CIRC statement.
Insurers may not invest in firms listed on the ChiNext board that are under investigation by regulators or those that have been punished or censured by regulators within a year, it said.
They must also avoid companies whose financial statements have failed to win the endorsement of auditors within the past year or firms that are suspected of manipulation, it said.
The ChiNext Composite Index ended Tuesday at 1,279.052 points, up roughly 80 percent from Jan. 7 last year. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Trading halt is requested pending of an announcement of company pursuant to Code on Takeovers and Mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders
March 13 Australian shares slipped on Monday as a slump in crude oil prices weighed on the resources sector and as investors turned cautious ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike later this week.