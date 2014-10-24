UPDATE 1-Indian billionaire Agarwal to invest up to 2 bln pounds in Anglo American
* Anglo American declines comment (Adds details on financing structure)
SHANGHAI Oct 24 Chinese insurers with adequate investment expertise should increase their exposure to overseas assets to reduce risks from a slowing domestic economy, the official Securities Times reported on Friday, citing a senior official.
Chen Wenhui, vice-chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC), told an industry conference on Thursday that Chinese insurers currently only invested one percent of their assets overseas, compared with a regulatory ceiling of 15 percent, leaving them with huge room for global asset allocation, the newspaper said.
However, Chen warned against a rush by all insurers to boost their offshore assets, saying only well-funded and capable companies should do so.
Over the next seven years, China's insurance industry would accumulate about 20 trillion yuan ($3.27 trillion) worth of premiums that needed to be invested safely, he said.
(1 US dollar = 6.1190 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Anglo American declines comment (Adds details on financing structure)
NEW YORK, March 15 Markets are emboldened by the tone of monetary policymakers following an interest rate hike on Wednesday, but now is not the time to take on more risk in U.S. corporate debt, top BlackRock Inc bond investor Rick Rieder said.
* bb&t corp says ceo kelly s. King total 2016 compensation was $11.6 million versus $11.7 million in 2015