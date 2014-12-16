SHANGHAI Dec 16 China has allowed insurance
companies to invest in venture capital funds, a move aimed at
supporting the country's small- and medium-sized enterprises
(SME), the insurance regulator said on Monday.
The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a
statement posted on its website that insurers would be allowed
to invest in selected venture capital that met regulatory
requirements.
Previously, insurers were allowed to invest in SMEs via the
stock market and asset-backed projects. Their total investment
in the sector stands at over 50 billion yuan, the official
Shanghai Securities News reported.
China has been gradually widening insurers' investment
channels to help them spread their risk through diversification.
Earlier in the year, China allowed insurers to invest in
firms listed on the Nasdaq-style ChiNext board on the Shenzhen
stock exchange.
