(Adds more industry data)

BEIJING Jan 25 The premium income received by China's insurance firms hit 2.4 trillion yuan ($364.85 billion) in 2015, up 20 percent from a year earlier, the industry regulator said on Monday.

Industry profits were estimated to be 282.36 billion yuan last year, an on-year rise of 38 percent, Chen Yingdong, a spokesman for the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, told reporters at a press conference in Beijing.

The sector made 780.36 billion yuan in investment returns using insurance funds last year, up 46 percent from 2014, Chen said. That represents an average rate of return of 7.56 percent.

China's insurance industry, now ranked No.3 globally, also saw its total assets reach 12.4 trillion by the end of last year, Chen said. ($1 = 6.5781 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shu Zhang in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Richard Borsuk & Shri Navaratnam)