BRIEF-Idealist REIT FY 2016 net result turns to loss of 321,227 lira
* FY 2016 net loss of 321,227 lira ($89,321.52) versus profit 516,505 lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5963 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI Feb 21 Chinese regulators are working on rules aimed at widening financing channels for the country's insurance companies as the industry is under pressure to replenish capital, the official China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.
Insurers are currently allowed to raise capital through share sales and private placements of relatively illiquid subordinated debt which cannot be traded in China's interbank market.
Regulators plan to allow insurers to issue more types of financial instruments such as subordinated, convertible and hybrid bonds, the newspaper said.
The government is also considering allowing subordinated debt issued by insurers to be traded in the interbank market or on an electronic platform at the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the article said.
Insurers will also be encouraged to raise capital in overseas markets, according to the paper.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* FY 2016 net loss of 321,227 lira ($89,321.52) versus profit 516,505 lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5963 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates prices)
* Qtrly profit attributable 28.1 million rgt versus 7.2 million rgt; qtrly revenue 227.3 million rgt versus 358.1 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2lgx4SU) Further company coverage: