SHANGHAI May 15 China's insurance regulator
will allow insurers to invest in a wider range of corporate
bonds and relax limits on equity and real estate investment,
granting them greater freedom to seek higher returns and play a
stronger role in the financial system.
Insurers can now buy unsecured corporate bonds via an
underwriters' book-building process, according to a notice
issued on the website of the China Insurance Regulatory
Commission late on Monday. Previously, insurers were restricted
to purchasing unsecured bonds issued via open auction.
The notice also indicated a relaxation of rules governing
equity and real estate investment by insurers, allowing them to
draw on funds from different subsidiaries for such investments.
The rules clarify the approval process for the issuance of
new insurance products based on investments such as
infrastructure bonds and real estate.
China's financial regulators have been working in recent
years to diversify the country's financial system away from
reliance on bank lending to de-concentrate risk and improve
capital allocation by developing a broader base of institutional
investors.
