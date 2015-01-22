BEIJING Jan 22 China's insurers can now sell
bonds in the interbank market to replenish their capital,
Chinese regulators said, a move that will also deepen the
fixed-income market.
The interbank bond market is China's biggest and most liquid
fixed-income market, so insurers' financing abilities could
improve if they were allowed to raise capital there.
The measure would strengthen the financial positions of
insurers and make them more risk-proof, the central bank said in
a statement on Thursday.
At the same time, it would deepen China's interbank market
by introducing more investment options, it said.
Under the change, insurers could sell debt with maturities
of at least five years in the interbank market, the central bank
said.
Buyers of these bonds would rank ahead of shareholders but
behind other bond investors in the hierarchy of creditors if
there were a bankruptcy, the central bank said.
The decision to let insurers sell bonds in the interbank
market was first announced on Wednesday by the central bank and
China's insurance regulator.
Following rapid growth in China's insurance sector in recent
years and a spate of investment in the country's housing and
infrastructure projects, some analysts say the smaller Chinese
insurers are financially weak.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Macfie)