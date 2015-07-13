LONDON, July 13 GC Securities has sold a
catastrophe bond with a principal value of $50 million on behalf
of the China Property & Casualty Reinsurance Company and China
Reinsurance Corp., the U.S. registered broker-dealer said on
Monday.
The placement is the first instance of a Chinese insurer or
reinsurer tapping the catastrophe bond market, GC Securities
said in a statement.
Catastrophe bonds are used by insurers as a hedge against
disasters and other costly events from hurricanes to lottery
jackpots. A record $8 billion of new deals were launched in
2014.
