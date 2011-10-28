BEIJING Oct 28 Chinese insurance firms earned investment revenue of 135.4 billion yuan ($21.3 billion) in the first nine months, with an average yield of 2.7 percent, up from 2.1 percent registered in the first half of this year, an official newspaper reported on Friday.

At the end of September, bank deposits accounted for 32.7 percent of insurers' asset allocation, while bonds made up 46.2 percent and securities investment funds and equity investments 12.8 percent, said the China Securities Journal, citing data from the China Insurance Regulatory Commission.

Assets in the industry totalled 5.7 trillion yuan at the end of September, up 13.3 percent from a year earlier, said the China Securities Journal, according to the report.

It also said that the estimated combined profits of insurance companies may reach 61.9 billion yuan by the end of September, up 54.2 percent from a year ago. ($1 = 6.359 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken Wills)