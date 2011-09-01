SHANGHAI, Sept 1 China's insurance regulator is
looking to broaden overseas investment channels for insurers,
allowing them to invest in assets such as derivative products
listed in Hong Kong, the official Shanghai Securities News
reported on Thursday.
Insurers are currently restricted to individual stocks,
bonds and funds in overseas markets.
The watchdog was also considering allowing insurers to
invest in domestic unsecured bonds above their 20 percent limit,
the paper said.
Among other reviews, the China Insurance Regulatory
Commission may modify the approval process for insurers to
obtain licenses for forming private equity funds, the report
said.
Earlier this month, China Life Insurance Co Ltd
, the world's largest insurer by market capitalisation,
become the first Chinese insurer to be granted a license to form
a private equity fund, according to a local newspaper report.
Total investment by Chinese insurers stood at 3.57 trillion
yuan ($559.72 billion) in July, according to CIRC data.
($1 = 6.378 yuan)
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Chris Lewis)