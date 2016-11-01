SHANGHAI Nov 1 Profits for China's insurance firms fell 35.7 percent to 156.96 billion yuan ($23.17 billion) in January-September from the same period a year earlier, according to a memo circulated at a news conference by the insurance regulator on Tuesday.

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission added in the memo that the total assets held by China's insurance firms increased 18 percent in January-September, reaching 14.63 trillion yuan ($2.16 trillion) at the end of the third quarter. ($1 = 6.7747 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Kim Coghill)